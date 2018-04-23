Meethaq to promote global Sukuk fund

Sulaiman Al Harthy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Islamic Banking said that Meethaq is proud to join hands with Azimut to promote GSF, which is the first global sukuk fund to be offered in Oman. “The partnership heralds niche Islamic investment products in Oman and further consolidates the position of Meethaq as the pioneer of unique Islamic investment and wealth management product offerings in the Sultanate,” reported by the Times of Oman, adding that Meethaq recognises the immense potential that Oman offers as an investment destination and is committed to supporting strategic development initiatives in line with the country’s Vision 2040 economic blueprint. “The partnership between Meethaq and Azimut serves to provide a superior investment experience to customers to meet their evolving needs over the long term.”

GSF is one of the world's largest funds investing in Sukuk. With assets under management (AUM) worth $190 million and and an income distribution yield of five per cent, as of 2017, the Luxembourg-domiciled GSF operates in Europe, Asia and the Middle East with strategic partnerships with some of the largest financial institutions locally.

Meethaq launched Oman’s first Sukuk programme, which transformed the landscape of Islamic banking in the Sultanate, with a strong ethos in spreading wealth for the progress and prosperity for all, while remaining true to core Islamic banking values. Meethaq is focused on redefining Islamic banking operations in Oman, said the Times of Oman.

Azimut is one of the largest European asset management companies with AUM of $62.5 billion across 17 countries and a strong team of more than 2,000 fund managers and financial advisors. Azimut is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and is a member of the European blue-chip index Eurostoxx 600.

Al Harthy and Sergio Albarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Azimut Group, signed the agreement at the Bank Muscat head office.