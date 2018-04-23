Ajman Free Zone holds meeting with investors

The meeting with agents and investors' representatives also served to identify concerns and ambitions of its customers to ensure positive communications for the betterment of all parties concerned.

At the beginning of the meeting, Faisal Al Nuaimi, Marketing & Sales Executive Director, gave a detailed presentation on the Ajman Free Zone’s strategy and future plans to improve services and retain investors, explore mechanisms to improve productivity at work and meet the needs of all customers, by enabling them to develop their businesses and investments.

The free zone representatives listened to the concerns and proposals put forth by the agents and investors' representatives, who presented some observations about the ongoing mechanisms at work. The meeting also occasioned a review of some issues of common interest at the administrative and marketing levels, with the objective of enhancing the agents' performance in attracting more investors and customers and making the best use of the marketing plans charted by the marketing and sales sectors.

“Such regular meetings with our investment community are part of the open-door strategy adopted by the Ajman Free Zone to connect with its partners, identify their needs and provide them with the best possible services. We, at Ajman Free Zone, have set a key goal to become one of the leading global investment hubs in a way that augments our contribution to the Emirate’s gross domestic product (GDP), by providing more innovative services, smarter solutions and advanced infrastructure conducive to supporting our investors' operations and doubling their chances of success,” said Al Nuaimi.