Egypt aims for $10 billion foreign investment in oil and gas in 2018/19

Foreign investments are expected to total the same amount for the current fiscal year, marking a 25 per cent increase from the previous year, as a result of foreign companies investing in major gas projects in the Mediterranean, according to Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla, Reuters reported.

Egypt is looking to increase its gas production from newly discovered fields, including the large Zohr asset discovered by Italy’s Eni in 2015. Once a gas exporter, Egypt hopes to halt imports by 2019.