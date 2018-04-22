UAE home to six of region’s top 10 valuable brands

According to the latest report by Brand Finance, one of the world’s leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancies, Etisalat (up 40 per cent to $7.7 billion) has for the first time been named the Middle East’s most valuable brand, ahead of STC (up seven per cent to $6.7 billion), and Emirates (down 12 per cent to $5.3 billion).

Etisalat has turned the dial up with a 40 per cent increase to its brand value, cementing its place as a strategic enabler in the UAE’s digital transformation. The key growth drivers behind Etisalat’s $7.7 billion brand value include the brand’s innovative customer service-driven strategy, its leadership position on the 5G revolution, and successful launches of global brand-building initiatives.

Emaar Properties have scaled new heights to enter the top 10 for the first time, recording a 39 per cent increase in brand value to $2.7 billion this year. This follows the announcement that Emaar and Aldar are partnering to launch local and international projects worth $8.3 billion. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice-President of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, announced on Twitter that the state-linked developers will co-develop the Emaar Beach Front in Dubai and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

“The strategic partnership between Aldar and Emaar strengthens prospects for the UAE’s real estate sector as well as delivering a real boost for the investment community as we inch closer towards Expo 2020. It is a real testament to the region’s economic growth that we are seeing more world class brands emerging from the UAE,” said Andrew Campbell, Managing Director, Brand Finance Middle East.

Dubai’s Emirates NBD still sits firmly as the UAE’s most valuable banking brand, with brand value up four per cent from last year to $3.5 billion. Emirates NBD, the biggest bank in Dubai by assets, has expanded its influence through a strategic digital and regional expansion. With the recent opening of its first branch in Jeddah, the lender also has plans underway for further expansion in the Kingdom, making it Emirates NBD’s biggest branch network outside of the UAE and Egypt.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is a new entrant to the rankings, at number eight, with a brand value of $3.1 billion. FAB, created through the merger of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank, has just completed its first year of operations following a channel rebrand across all customer and digital touch-points. The bank is also eyeing up an expansion into Saudi Arabia, after recently receiving approvals from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority and Capital Markets Authority.

Seeing a significant 31 per cent increase to its brand value since last year, Dubai-based port operator DP World has risen from 31st place in 2017 to occupy the 26th spot in the Brand Finance Middle East 50 2018. The leading enabler of global trade, which is also one of the world’s largest terminal operators, saw its brand value grow to $0.9 billion. DP World’s growth can be attributed to latest acquisitions in India and Peru, which significantly expand the brand’s footprint.

Having almost completed its first full year of operations, Dubai Parks and Resorts is a new entrant to the Brand Finance Middle East 50 ranking, with a brand value of $0.3 billion; it has attracted record visitor numbers from GCC residents and tourists alike, whilst continuing its wide-scale marketing campaign across the region.

The brand’s family-friendly concept has also helped boost higher occupancy rates at the Polynesian-themed Lapita Hotel resort situated in the heart of Dubai Parks and Resorts. Building on this success, the brand has announced that construction of its fifth theme park, Six Flags Dubai, and the region’s first Legoland Hotel are progressing according to plan and due to open in 2019. Dubai Parks and Resorts is the sole representative from the leisure and tourism industry to feature in the Brand Finance Middle East 50 2018.

With direct flights undermining the hub-and-spoke model favoured by Middle Eastern airlines, and due to broader geo-political issues, the two largest airline brands in the region decreased in value. Emirates Airlines (down 12 per cent to $5.3 billion) is ranked third in the Middle East, and Abu-Dhabi based Etihad Airways (down 11 per cent to $1.4 billion) is 20th. Despite the turbulence, Emirates have defended the title of the region’s strongest brand as they remain a firm favourite among their loyal passenger base.