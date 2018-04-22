Jafza’s trade with India reaches over $3.4 billion in 2017

DP World has extensive business interests in India, including six container terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICD), warehouses and container rail freight services. Earlier this year it formed a strategic partnership with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), to invest up to $ 3 billion in brownfield container terminals, long term greenfield container concessions, Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and expansion of existing inter-modal rail services for rolling stock.

The first investment by the partnership was made in March this year when DP World joint venture Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL) acquired a 90 per cent stake in Continental Warehousing Corporation (Nhava Seva) Ltd (CWCNSL), an integrated multimodal logistics company.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World said that for almost 40 years Jebel Ali Port has played a pivotal role in supporting India’s trade with its global connectivity and facilities. “India is our most important market and our operations support over 30 per cent of the country’s container trade.”

The UAE is India's second largest trading partner, accounting for more than 10 per cent of Indian exports. India was second largest trading partner of Dubai with USD 27 billion (AED 99 billion) worth of trade in 2017.