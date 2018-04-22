Egypt’s new tourism minister hopes for GCC travel boost

The newly appointed Minister, who took up her role in January intends to highlight the country’s determination to show its attractiveness as a diverse, dynamic and safe nation to visit.

Al-Mashat will meet leading figures from tour operators, travel agents and airlines at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) which begins on Sunday in Dubai.

“Egypt wants to show the world that it is a tourist destination like no other and now is the time for travellers to visit the country as we build on a strong performance in 2017, both in terms of visitor numbers and revenue,” said Al-Mashat.

Arab tourism represents around 30 per cent of total tourists to Egypt, with the lion’s share being from the GCC, and the outlook is positive according to the Minister, with the first quarter this year witnessing a steep increase in tourist numbers.

Al-Mashat said that Egypt has always enjoyed long-standing and unbreakable ties with the rest of the Arab nations, a relationship that the the Government seeks to enhance further.

“We have taken and continue to take the necessary steps to make Egypt a destination where visitors are safe and secure and where businesses can operate with confidence. The future looks positive, but we will not be complacent. We have committed to build a resilient foundation which will ensure a sustainable future for Egyptian tourism,” she added.

Dr. Al-Mashat rose to prominence in Egypt as one of the country’s main architects of economic reform following the 2011 revolution. A trained economist, she has held senior roles at the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC and the Central Bank of Egypt.

The Egyptian Tourist Authority (ETA) will have a major presence at ATM to demonstrate its future plans to attract more people to enjoy the range of attractive holiday packages on offer in the country. New huge developments are currently under construction on the Mediterranean coast which the ETA believes will appeal to visitors from the Gulf region.