Erdogan: inflation will fall as soon as rates lowered

Self-described “enemy of interest rates”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for lowering borrowing costs.
“As soon as we lower interest rates, the presidential system will bring that, inflation will fall,” Erdogan said in a live interview with broadcaster NTV, reported by Reuters.
Last week the president brought forward presidential and parliamentary elections to 24 June, whereby the executive presidency sought by Erdogan and narrowly endorsed in a referendum last year will go into effect following those elections.