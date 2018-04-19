SCF community to converge in Dubai for annual global forum

In its seventh edition, the SCF Summit has become the meeting place for financial institution, multilateral development banks, corporates, financers, lawyers, consultants, service providers and others interested in the innovative uses of supply chain finance. More than 200 international participants are expected to attend.

“We are proud to partner with the ICC Academy for the seventh SCF Summit. Participants can expect to gain a broad overview of the supply chain landscape. In addition, we have gathered some of the most influential speakers in the industry, both regional and international, to provide valuable insights through panel discussion and case studies,” said Humaid Mohammed Ben Salem, ICC UAE Chairman.

This year’s agenda is slated to focus on the some of today’s most in-demand topics, highlighting the perspective of the Middle East and North Africa region. From exploring the demand for SCF in emerging markets and tapping alternative sources of finance to the Middle East’s involvement in China’s One Belt, One Road Initiative and tackling tedious compliance and regulatory requirements, the Summit is sure to deliver top-class intelligence and strategic information to fuel growth and efficiency.

Speaking on the event’s activities, Managing Director for the Trade Advisory Network, John Bugeja said, “The agenda maintains a great balance between a global perspective and regional flavour, resulting in excellent speakers and panel sessions, as well as a lively discussion with enthusiastic interaction with participants.”

Bugeja, who will be acting as the master of ceremonies for the global event, added that these events attract knowledgeable and engaging representatives drawn from a wide variety of businesses involved in supply chain activities. “The quality of debate is second to none and participants are invariably prepared to share real insights that actively promote the development of this fast-developing portfolio of finance techniques. I am looking forward immensely to taking part.”

The Summit’s speaker line-up features leading players and experts, including Qamar Saleem, the Global Technical Lead for the International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group; Ehsaan Ahmed, Head of Global Transaction Services at Noor Bank; Yaseen Anwar, Senior Advisor for the ICBC; Michael Backhouse, Relationship Director at the London Institute of Banking and Finance; David Hennah, Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance at Finastra and Olivier Paul, Head of the ICC Banking Commission at the International Chamber of Commerce.

The high-level event also serves as a valuable platform to establish new relationships with those keen to do business within the region, as well as share ideas and experiences.

The ICC Academy would like to extend its sincere appreciation to its sponsors and partners, without whom this event would not be possible. They include Afreximbank, Surecomp, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Inter-American Development Bank, Finastra, ICC UAE, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the International Chamber of Commerce, IE Singapore, Trade Advisory Network, Global Trade Review, Oxford Business Group, Trade and Export Finance, Supply Chain Brain, the Paypers and the Trade Finance Review.

To learn more about the 7th SCF Summit or to register, please visit the event’s dedicated website. Those looking to attend will be credited with 10 PDC’s towards any ICC Academy certification or 10 PDU’s towards CDCS and CSDG re-certifications.

To stay up-to-date with all the latest news surround the event, follow @ICCAcademy on Twitter and use the official event hashtag, #SCFDubai