Saudi ends cinema ban with Black Panther screening

The launch in line with the agenda by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to modernise the Kingdom and diversify the economy away from its reliance on oil.

A red-carpet invitation-only gala event attracted senior government officials, foreign dignitaries and select industry figures to watch Marvel’s superhero movie “Black Panther” on a 45-foot screen at a converted symphony concert hall in Riyadh, according to a recent Reuters report, with tickets for public viewings on Friday due to go on sale today.

“Saudis now are going to be able to go to a beautiful theatre and watch movies the way they’re supposed to be watched: on a big screen,” Adam Aron, CEO, AMC Entertainment Holdings told Reuters ahead of the screening.

Lifting the ban on cinemas follows a number of social reforms implemented over the last two years, including on public concerts, women being allowed to drive, and gender mixing. Last week a female-only audience attended the Kingdom’s first fashion show.

Although there has been little in the way of resistance to the changes, some religious conservatives view cinema and acting as inconsistent with Islam.

The kingdom shuttered cinemas in the early 1980s under pressure from Islamists as Saudi society embraced a severe form of Islam, though the announcement to life the ban was made in 2017, in part to retain money that Saudis currently spend on entertainment during trips to nearby locations such as Dubai and Bahrain.

To serve a population of more than 32 million, most of whom are under the age of 30, the authorities plan to set up around 350 cinemas with over 2,500 screens by 2030, which they hope will attract nearly $1 billion in annual ticket sales, Reuters said, adding that a source said theatres would not be segregated by gender like most other public places in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad , Minister of Culture and Information and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Culture, told Reuters that cinemas would be similar to those around the world. Initial screenings are likely to be for families, with occasional ones for bachelors.

Asked about possible conservative backlash to cinemas, Al-Awwad said the government was focused on creating investment opportunities.