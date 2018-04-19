Godiva chocolate to restructure $6.5 billion of debt

Yildiz, which owns international food brands Godiva chocolate and McVitie’s biscuits, is offering almost all its domestic real estate and some overseas assets as collateral, according to sources who declining to be identified because the information has not been made public, Reuters reported.

The restructuring comes following increasing investor concerns around Turkish corporate debt; the Turkish lira has lost over 40 percent of its value against the dollar in a little more than three years and dropped to record lows in recent weeks, which has resulted in a higher cost of servicing foreign currency debt for Turkish firms.

Reuters reported that according to a source, there is total debt of $8.5 billion, but a $6.5 billion portion of that will be refinanced, ensuring an assessment of Yildiz’s financial situation at the end of the first four-year term, a second source said.

“As it is well known, pledging collateral is a common practice in the process for long-term loans and syndication agreements. The process regarding the issue is progressing normally,” Yildiz said in a statement.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that Dogus Holding, a conglomerate whose holdings include the Nusr-Et steakhouses made famous by the “Salt Bae” chef on social media, is in talks with banks about restructuring some $5.8 billion in debt.

According to central bank data Turkish private sector long-term debt stood at $228 billion as of the end of February, and because one-third of Turkish bank loans are denominated in foreign currencies, problem loans are likely to increase if the lira stays or surpasses its record low hit last week, ratings agency Moody’s said on Monday. President Tayyip Erdogan, a self-described “enemy of interest rates”, wants to see lower borrowing costs to encourage lending, new construction and economic growth.