Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 2018 net profit up 16 per cent

span>Q1 Results Highlights:

Resilient profitability as core business growth continues

Group Net Profit increased to AED 1,211 million, up 16 per cent compared with AED 1,042 million for the same period in 2017.

Total income increased to AED 2,697 million, up 13 per cent compared with AED 2,378 million for the same period in 2017.

Net Operating Revenue increased to AED 1,971 million, up nine per cent compared with AED 1,804 million for the same period in 2017.

Impairment losses stood at AED 168 million. Costs held flat, with cost to income ratio declining to 29.9 per cent compared with 32.8 per cent for the same period in 2017, depicting continued focus on creating efficiencies across the organisation.