Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 2018 net profit up 16 per cent

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has announced its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2018.
Q1 Results Highlights:
Resilient profitability as core business growth continues
- Group Net Profit increased to AED 1,211 million, up 16 per cent compared with AED 1,042 million for the same period in 2017.
- Total income increased to AED 2,697 million, up 13 per cent compared with AED 2,378 million for the same period in 2017.
- Net Operating Revenue increased to AED 1,971 million, up nine per cent compared with AED 1,804 million for the same period in 2017.
- Impairment losses stood at AED 168 million. Costs held flat, with cost to income ratio declining to 29.9 per cent compared with 32.8 per cent for the same period in 2017, depicting continued focus on creating efficiencies across the organisation.
- Net funded income margin stood at 3.03 per cent, still amongst the top end of the market.
Balance sheet key metrics continue to impress
- Net financing & sukuk investments rose to AED 162.7 billion up by nearly 3.5 per cent, compared to AED 157.3 billion at the end of 2017.
- Total Assets stood at AED 211.1 billion at the end of first quarter 2018.
Asset Quality remained robust
- NPF ratio steady at improved to 3.4 per cent.
- Provision coverage ratio improved to 122 per cent, compared to 118 per cent at the end of 2017. O
- Overall coverage including collateral at discounted value now stands at 158.4 per cent, compared to 156.5 per cent at the end of 2017.
Strong liquidity supporting growth
- Customer deposits stood at AED 151.7 billion at the end of first quarter 2018.
- Significant CASA proportion constituting 34 per cent of total deposit base.
- Financing to deposit ratio stood at a healthy level of 90 per cent.
Capitalisation at optimum levels to support growth
- Capital adequacy ratio remained strong standing at 15.0 per cent, as against 12 per cent minimum required.
- Planned capital raising to boost CET1 (currently at 9.5 per cent under BASEL III) to support growth.
- DIB has been designated a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB) – additional capital buffer of 0.5 per cent required by January 1st, 2019.
Robust shareholder returns while delivering strong dividends
- Earnings per share further improved to AED 0.19 in Q1 2018 compared to AED 0.16 in the same period.
- Return on assets increased to 2.35 per cent in Q1 2018.
- Return on equity rose to 19.2 per cent in Q1 2018.