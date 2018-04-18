ALDAR signs MoU with HyperloopTT

The HTT site within Aldar’s Seih Al Sderieh is also conveniently located on the border of the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, close to the Expo 2020 site and Al Maktoum International Airport.

The MoU, when fully executed, will allow for the creation of a new HyperloopTT centre including; a full scale commercial Hyperloop system, a Hyperloop R&D advanced mobility centre, a demonstration and visitor centre, and an innovation hub.

“A forward-thinking nation like the UAE is ideal for building the most revolutionary, most efficient, and fastest transportation system in the world. With this agreement in Abu Dhabi, we take a big step towards the world’s first commercial hyperloop system,” said Dirk Ahlborn, CEO of HyperloopTT.

HyperloopTT future plans include construction of the line in several phases starting within the 10-kilometer allocation, with further development aimed at creating a commercial Hyperloop network across the Emirates and beyond.

“We are delighted to be working with HyperloopTT as they look to bring one of the world’s most revolutionary transportation technologies to Abu Dhabi. Alghadeer sits at such a strategic point within the UAE – close to major growth areas of both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, that it makes sense to pair it with rapid transport opportunities. We believe that Hyperloop technology can have a major positive impact on the lives of all of those living within our communities, and we look forward to this possibility becoming a reality,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Properties.

Bibop Gresta, Chairman of HyperloopTT, added that with regulatory support, the first section will hopefully be operational in time for Expo 2020.