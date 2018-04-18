DIFC announces initiatives to boost Dubai’s global status

DIFC’s three initiatives focus on (1) attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly from south-east Asia, (2) enabling Dubai Government entities to complete financial services within DIFC, and (3) facilitating the provision of financial products through Dubai.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, assigned Executive Council to oversee the execution and delivery of these initiatives.

HE Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC and Chairman of the DIFC Authority Board of Directors, said that the DIFC is at an intersection point in Dubai’s history, not only as a global economic centre, but also given the strong foundations it has built for a sustainable economy. “The initiatives we launched at DIFC are primarily focused on strengthening our financial platform and offering the necessary legal and regulatory framework to facilitate the flow of investments and financial services and products through Dubai. They also reflect our ongoing role in offering an integrated, advanced business environment aimed at catalysing economic growth and cementing Dubai’s competitiveness in the global investment marketplace.”

Attracting FDI, particularly from south-east Asia, to the region

Dubai has always played a key role in facilitating trade and investment flows between the east and the west, building on its strategic location as well as the world-class infrastructure and logistics it is home to. This DIFC-led new initiative aims at attracting FDI, particularly from south-east Asia, through Dubai.

This initiative also aims at cementing Dubai’s role as a strategic centre for China’s Belt and Road initiative.

DIFC remains focused on enhancing the integrated platform it offers to Chinese financial institutions and providing them with greater access to the South-South economic corridor. Registered Chinese financial institutions in the Centre continued to report growth in 2017, where the total value of their assets reached $33.4 billion, accounting for 22 per cent of total assets booked in the Centre as at the end of Q3 2017, a 30.5 per cent increase from year-end 2016.

DIFC is also home to China’s four largest banks in terms of total assets; Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, ICBC and China Construction Bank Corporation.

Enabling Dubai Government entities to complete financial services within DIFC

This initiative aims at offering the necessary regulatory and legal framework to enable government and semi-government entities to complete all activities relating to financial services, including deposits, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions, from within DIFC. This will in turn contribute to boosting the size of financial operations in Dubai and re-directing a large portion of these entities’ deposits. It will also cement DIFC’s role and increase its quantitative and qualitative contribution to the sustainable economic growth of Dubai and the UAE’s economy.

Facilitating the provision of financial products through Dubai

span style="font-family: Times New Roman;">DIFC’s third initiative aims at facilitating the provision of financial products from Dubai to local and regional markets, by coordinating with local and federal regulatory bodies and deploying capabilities to avoid any obstacles facing the provision of these products. This initiative is expected to increase financial investments in Dubai and boost Dubai’s wealth management capabilities, with 195 Wealth and Assets Management firms currently operating from DIFC.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently enacted two new DIFC-related laws, which are the Trust Law and Foundations Law, aiming to improve and expand the Centre’s already successful private wealth management and succession planning platforms.