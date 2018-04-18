Regular savers increase by 20 per cent 2017 – National Bonds

Based on the company’s latest profit results, National Bonds has also reported up to four per cent returns for National Bonds savers for a second year in a row.

“We incentivise customers to save with us through competitive returns and we are very pleased to report an increase in regular saving by 20 per cent in 2017. This is reflective not only of the growing confidence in National Bonds, but also the growing appetite among UAE residents to invest in their future,” said Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer at NBC.

He added that National Bonds is committed to helping UAE residents save, and bondholders who have invested with the company since inception have seen nearly 52 per cent in total returns to date.

Looking at annual returns, including annual profits and donated rewards, holders of Saving Bonds valued at more than AED50,000 received on average return of 1.64 per cent, while those with bonds valued at AED150,000 or more benefitted from an average return of 2.43 per cent. Customers who had a balance of over AED350,000 in their accounts were rewarded with an average return of 3.62 per cent.

National Bonds’ Term Sukuk also reported strong results for customers last year, with returns ranging from 1.75 per cent up to four per cent for customers with a three-year term. Additionally, holders of Regular Saver Bonds saw an average annual return of 2.82 per cent.

National Bonds also reported, in line with the overall growth of private wealth in the UAE, an increase to the numbers saving with their Prestige Programme. As private wealth continues in the UAE and wider region, 2017 saw an eight per cent increase in the account balance of Prestige customers. Interestingly, there was a 23 per cent increase in customers who joined Prestige last year, five per cent of which were new to National Bonds.