Global investors to convene in Bahrain to unlock GCC opportunities

The event, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Chairman of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, will take place from 8 to 10 May and will include high-level plenary sessions and showcase investment-ready projects from across the region.

“The transformation of the Gulf economy is unlocking opportunities for business as never before. This event will provide access to key decision makers and open up new channels for communication and discussion to address investor questions, facilitating important connections to realise projects across multiple industries,” said HE Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive, Bahrain Economic Development Board.

Catalysed by the period of low oil prices, the Gulf region is undergoing an economic shift, characterised by the changing role of government from operator to regulator. This has been followed by a wave of unprecedented reform designed to drive investment and private sector-led development.

Responding to this dramatic economic shift, the plenary sessions will cover the issues that sit at the heart of the opportunities and challenges in the region. They will range from in-depth discussions on regional economic visions, to development of human capital, the impact of technology and the opportunities created by China’s One Belt, One Road policy.

The invite-only conference, will include presentations and speeches from more than fifty high-level individuals. Among the first speakers announced are: