Emirates NBD Q1 2018 Results up 10 per cent q-o-q

The solid operating performance was underpinned by higher net interest income on the back of loan growth and improved margins, and a lower cost of risk. The Bank’s balance sheet continues to strengthen with further improvements in credit quality, coupled with solid liquidity and capital ratios.

Financial Highlights – Q1 2018

Net profit of AED 2.4 billion, up 27 per cent y-o-y

Total Income of AED 4.1 billion improved 13 per cent y-o-y due to loan growth and the positive impact of recent rate rises

Net Interest Margin improved by 17 bps to 2.68 per cent in Q1-18 from 2.51 per cent in Q4-17, helped by rate rises and stable funding costs

Total assets at AED 475.6 billion, up 1 per cent from end 2017

Customer loans at AED 311.4 billion, up 2 per cent from end 2017

Customer deposits at AED 331.9 billion, up 2 per cent from end 2017

Impaired Loan ratio improved to 6.0 per cent whilst Coverage ratio strengthened to 127.9 per cent

Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 152.9 per cent and AD ratio of 93.8 per cent demonstrates healthy liquidity position

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio at 15.5 per cent, Tier 1 Ratio at 19.0 per cent and Capital Adequacy Ratio at 20.3 per cent

“As the region’s leader in digital banking, we rolled out several initiatives this year, including the Group’s first Innovation Month, aligned to the UAE Innovation Month initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai. We also introduced self-service banking initiatives for People of Determination, as we drive financial inclusion for everyone in the UAE. As a homegrown bank, we remain committed to contribute to the communities we serve and are proud to dedicate our 2018 CSR activities to the Year of Zayed to honour the legacy of our nation’s founding father,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD.

Total income for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 amounted to AED 4,103 million; an increase of two per cent compared with AED 4,037 million in the preceding quarter. Net interest income improved seven per cent over the previous quarter due to loan growth coupled with an improvement in margins, while core gross fee income was flat quarter-on-quarter and improved while per cent year-on-year because of higher fee income.

Costs for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 amounted to AED 1,276 million, an improvement of three per cent over the preceding quarter, as lower marketing, IT and professional fees more than offset a modest increase in staff costs. Costs increased 14 per cent y-o-y in Q1-18 due to investment in our digital transformation and technology refresh. The cost to income ratio at 31.1 per cent, remains within 2018 guidance of 33 per cent and enables us to invest to support future growth.

During the quarter, the Impaired Loan Ratio improved by 0.2 per cent to 6.0 per cent. The impairment charge in Q1-18 of AED 440 million is a 31 per cent improvement on that in Q1-17 as the net cost of risk improved.

The Group’s record net profit of AED 2,386 million in Q1-18 is 27 per cent above that posted in the comparable quarter in 2017. The increase in net profit was driven by asset growth, higher margins and reduced provisions which helped offset a modest decline in non-interest income.

Both Loans and Deposits increased by two per cent during the quarter. The Advances to Deposits Ratio remains comfortably within Management’s target range at 93.8 per cent. In Q1-18, the Bank raised AED 5.2 billion of term funding through a mix of public issues and private placements. Term funding represents 10 per cent of total liabilities.

As at 31 March 2018, the Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is 15.5 per cent, Tier 1 ratio is 19 per cent and Total Capital ratio is 20.3 per cent, as calculated under Basel III.