Jordan Islamic Bank offers customers better mobile banking

Using their familiar mobile app, they can instantly generate an OTP, making the enhanced security very easy to use.

“As mobile technology improves, it's becoming clear that security and convenience are key for consumers,” said Moath Ismail, Digital Banking Director for CISMEA region at Gemalto.

Alongside the expanding digitalisation in Jordan, there is increased concern over security. Recent research shows that 44 per cent of consumers would leave their bank in the event of a security breach, and 38 per cent would switch to a competitor offering a better service. The key to success for new digital banking services therefore depends on the ability of banks to combine convenience and simplicity for customers with robust protection and complete trust.

As well as strengthening mobile banking security, Gemalto’s Mobile Protector eliminates the need to rely on mobile network operators to send OTPs. The consistency and reliability of the customer experience is therefore improved significantly. Furthermore, the new solution will ensure that satisfying rising demand for online and mobile services does not compromise effective financial planning and management.