Dubai Government entities agree to support innovative private sector

The National Program for Supporting Young Innovative Companies is one of the key initiatives adopted within the framework of the Government Accelerators platform, which the Ministry of Economy is striving to achieve within the stipulated 100 days, and the platform aims to boost the innovation and business climate in the UAE and raise the country’s rank in the Global Innovation Index.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the newly signed memoranda will establish a more unified framework and standards based on national innovation guidelines and indicators. The MoUs also deal with the official launch of the next phase of the program and the issue of 50 membership certificates, which seeks to enable the projects to benefit from the incentives provided by the program partners.

HE Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, shared that The National Programme for Supporting Young Innovative Companies represents a crucial national initiative to facilitate the growth of innovation in the private sector. The support of innovation-based start-ups in this program contributes significantly to the achievement of the objectives laid down in UAE Vision 2021, particularly the building of a competitive knowledge and innovation-based economy.

Al Mansoori said the MoUs also emphasise the Ministry of Economy’s keenness to support start-ups in the country with the necessary hand holding, funds and incentives needed to ensure their continued success and efforts to turn their ideas into reality, and in turn, contribute to economic development.

The MoUs cover all legal, financial and technical aspects of the support framework for start-up companies—allowing them the ability to transform new and innovative ideas to economically viable alternatives., added HE Eng. Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Undersecretary of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Economy.