DBWC membership up 5.7 per cent in Q1 2018

The increase in membership brings the total number of DBWC members up to 684, which reflects the important role that the council plays in supporting business women and in enhancing their competitiveness in the country’s labour market.

The DBWC also revealed that it has added 93 new members during the first quarter of the year, reflecting a growth rate of 27.4 per cent when compared to the same quarter last year.

A further 522 participants took part in its workshops and seminars during the first quarter of 2018, which represents a growth rate of 2.8 per cent when compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Dr. Raja Al Gurg, President of the Dubai Business Women Council, stated that the council has adopted an advanced strategy in 2018 that aims to enhance the skills and expertise of its members, and raise awareness on concepts and practices that are advocated by the government such as sustainability and innovation. She added that the result of the first quarter of this year reflects the council’s important role as a leading centre for female entrepreneurs in the country.

The Council further revealed that it held 21 workshops and seminars during the first quarter of 2017. However, 16 workshops were organised during the first quarter of this year. This indicates the quality of this year’s selection of workshops and seminars that were organized according to the needs of the council’s members.

In the first quarter of this year, the “Year of Zayed” was marked by the launch of a mentorship programme entitled “DBWC Spirit of Zayed Mentorship Programme 2018,” which offers DBWC members the chance to be mentored by leaders and experts in the business community and from prominent companies. Through their individual partnerships with the nation's most experienced industry practitioners, the council members gained valuable personal and professional insights and advice that aim to help them excel in their endeavours and keep pace with the latest developments in their fields.

The “DBWC Spirit of Zayed Mentorship Programme 2018” witnessed the participation of more than 18 business women and entrepreneurs that represented various sectors, which includes trade, financial services, real estate, information technology, tourism and marketing. The programme benefits participants by enhancing their skills and developing their abilities on both personal and professional fronts.

The Council organised events and workshops on various topics in the first quarter of 2018. Topics included innovation in the workplace and aimed at helping members develop their businesses and aid them in remaining competitive in Dubai’s labour market.

The DBWC also received three different delegations that represented female leaderships from around the world, which included a delegation made up of a group of female American entrepreneurs from the state of Michigan. The Michigan delegation and the council discussed the establishment of joint partnerships, the exchange of expertise, and the experiences of women around the world. The council also succeeded in highlighting Dubai’s importance in the current global economic climate and its role as a leading business destination.