Higher oil prices won't impact assessment of GCC credit profiles

"Our expectations for the evolution of sovereign credit profiles has not changed with higher oil prices in recent months. The sovereign ratings and outlooks depend on the ability of GCC sovereigns to address structural vulnerabilities and diversify their economies and fiscal revenue sources away from hydrocarbons," said Thaddeus Best, a Moody's Analyst and co-author of the report, Sovereigns—Gulf Cooperation Council, FAQ on the credit impact of higher oil prices.

Moody's expects oil prices to remain volatile, ranging between $45-65 per barrel, and forecasts average prices of $60 per barrel in 2018 and 2019 before softening to $55 per barrel beyond that. The recent rise in oil prices will lead to a short-term reduction of pressures on GCC governments' balances sheets by reducing fiscal deficits and slowing the build-up of government debt.

Lower current account deficits (or larger surpluses) due to higher hydrocarbon exports will improve external liquidity and slow the drawdown of foreign-exchange reserves and sovereign wealth fund assets. However, the changes in fiscal and external balances, especially after excluding oil and gas revenues, are not significant enough to change Moody's assessment of fiscal strength or external vulnerability.

Moody's forecasts that Kuwait and Qatar will post budget surpluses of five per cent (including investment income) and 2.7 per cent of GDP this year respectively, up from 2.8 per cent and 0.8 per cent under Moody's previous assumption that oil prices would average $55 per barrel.

Conversely, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman will run large fiscal deficits of 5.8 per cent, 10.2 per cent and 9.4 per cent of GDP respectively, despite the greater tailwind from higher oil prices. Moody's also forecasts that the UAE will run a small deficit.

Fiscal strength is likely to continue to erode in Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, reflecting continued accumulation of government debt. Conversely, Qatar and Kuwait are likely to experience improvements in their governments' net asset positions, while the UAE's debt metrics should stabilise. High fiscal break-evens mean that most GCC countries—except for Kuwait and Qatar—would need to cut government expenditure further or raise non-oil revenue in order to stem a further erosion in their fiscal positions.

As such, governments' commitment to sustained fiscal and structural reform aimed at reducing their vulnerability to volatile oil prices will be a key credit driver over the medium-term. Moody's believes there is a risk that higher oil prices could slow the reform momentum in the GCC countries. Such slowdown would be most credit negative in Bahrain and Oman, where the fiscal challenges are most acute. Oil at $60 per barrel will reduce gross borrowing requirements across the GCC. However, sovereign external issuances will remain high in Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia reflecting a limited scope of funding budget deficits domestically.