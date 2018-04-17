BHS approved for international trading on all exchanges

BHS is associated with the Abu Dhabi based, KBBO Group, and is one of the top ranked UAE brokerage firms, providing prime financial trading services in Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX), and NASDAQ Dubai as an equities & derivatives trading member.

“It is indeed a pleasure to obtain an approval from SCA to conduct international trading. As we consolidate our position in the UAE, this is an important step to accelerate our offerings and support our clients with valued services,” said Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Managing Director of Brokerage House Securities.

The new service will commence in Q3 2018 and further improve the range of services offered by BHS to its clients and will also facilitate the company to improve the overall operational efficiency of the company. In addition, the approval to conduct international trading is part of the new management’s business plan to obtain necessary licenses from SCA to operate on a large scale, and is in line with the management’s vision to transform BHS into a world-class investment firm with unrivalled trading activities across UAE, the Middle East and worldwide.

Al Sa’di added that the SCA approval reflects continued efforts to support the trading market and serve as a trusted and leading player in the UAE market. “While this is one of the many steps that will accelerate or business offerings, we are confident that 2018 will serve monumental in shaping our success.”