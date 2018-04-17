Metal HSBC black credit card available to ‘affluent customers’

The metal cards are the newest addition to HSBC’s credit card offering in the UAE, designed for the affluent customer segment and it features exclusive benefits including 200,000 sign-up air miles, 100,000 anniversary air miles, accelerated rewards earning up to 2.5 air miles per 1 AED spent on the card, unlimited complimentary airport lounge access for cardholders and guests, complimentary HSBC Entertainer including ‘Fine Dining’ and ‘Cheers’, complimentary golf, international concierge and much more.

The new card comes in a contemporary design and luxurious metal finish along with contactless capabilities.

“HSBC is delighted to have partnered with IDEMIA to bring this innovative metallic card to our customers. The HSBC Black Credit Card, with its unique design and bespoke benefits will provide customers with experiences that they will cherish for the rest of their lives. From travel to culinary experiences, culture and shopping, there's no limit to where the benefits can take them,” said Kunal Malani, Regional Head of Customer Value Management, MENA and Turkey, HSBC Middle East.