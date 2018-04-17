Emirates NBD expands operations in KSA

Leveraging the bank’s digital capabilities and strong franchise across KSA’s key trade markets, Emirates NBD KSA offers full-fledged services across retail, private, business and wholesale banking. It also offers corporate finance advisory, project and syndicated finance through Emirates NBD Capital KSA, the bank’s investment banking arm.

“Our presence in KSA leverages the UAE’s strong economic, financial and commercial ties with the Kingdom. As Saudi rolls out its transformative Vision 2030 plan, we are delighted to deepen our relationship and continue to support Saudi individuals and businesses looking for a trusted banking partner,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD.

KSA represents the largest economy in the GCC and the country’s economic diversification programme is expected to boost development and increase capital and trade flows across the region. Emirates NBD is the first non-Saudi bank to have a significant branch network across the Kingdom. The UAE-based bank also operates in Egypt, India, Singapore, and the United Kingdom with representative offices in China and Indonesia.

“Our increased footprint will enable us to forge stronger on-ground relationships with individual and corporates in KSA looking to invest and trade across the MENA region and beyond. We are committed to delivering value and contributing to the long-term development of the Kingdom’s economy,” added Eng. Loai Hassan Abduljawad, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates NBD KSA.