Union Insurance launches mobile application

‘Union Insurance’ is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, and is characterised by its practical, easy-to-navigate and attractive design, and acts as a digital gateway for existing and new customers to access the company’s services and products. It capitalises on artificial intelligent customer engagement by offering personalised experience.

Abdul Muttaleb M. Al Jaedi, Managing Director and CEO of Union Insurance, said that the new application underlines the company’s vision to become digital and to disrupt the market with unparalleled offerings making it the first port of call for its customers and partners.

Union Insurance’s latest digital offering provides its customers with 22 different functionalities and customers can get a quotation and purchase new insurance policies securely, as well as receive guidance in submitting claims and tracking their status. Health insurance policyholders can search the medical network for providers for better accessibility.