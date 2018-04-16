Dubai DED procurement and purchasing to go paperless

The switch to the eSupply automated procurement and purchasing portal will allow fast and easy completion of internal transactions, ensuring that no employee or customer of the Government of Dubai should need to print any paper document after 2021.

The partnership is in line with integrating best practices and smart applications into governance in line with the strategy of Dubai, and the UAE in general. The eSupply website makes DED the first government entity in Dubai to activate automated registration and qualification of suppliers. The new platform has an integrated process wherein procurement and contract procedures are unified and it will contribute substantially to the e-transformation of services across Dubai.

“This service, which is adaptable and flexible to deploy across all departments, will streamline payments in an effective and structural way so the department is able to track in real time and respond strategically. The adoption of such digital technology demonstrates forward-thinking when it comes to innovation and will help DED in realising its vision to innovate the business environment and accelerate growth,” said Abdulla Ail Al Janahi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Tejari.

Over the past two years, DED and Tejari have utilised procurement sourcing technology through the full automation of its tender committee’s work and supplier bid evaluation process.

Tejari provides a market leading global strategic procurement platform that helps more than 650 companies and 150,000 purchasing professionals worldwide unlock the power of procurement to drive financial performance, build procurement organizational excellence, manage risk, and influence innovation.