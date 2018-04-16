Abu Dhabi DED to support innovative start-ups

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced support for the Startup Hub at RDPETRO, the largest oil and gas conference in the world fully dedicated to research and development.
This is especially significant as 2018’s conference, held from 9 to 10 May 2018 in Abu Dhabi, will have a particular focus on tech start-ups, presenting a platform and business growth opportunities for these organisations to show the potential of their projects, products and research and compete for investment.
In addition to providing a monetary award to the best start-ups, they have also offered their full support to start-ups looking to set up in the capital, including facilitating the filing of patents.
This news was shared at a closed-door roundtable held recently, where the panelists included RDPETRO Chairman Qasem Al Kayoumi, who is also Head of ADNOC’s Technical Center.
Citing technological innovation and R&D investment as a key enabler to ADNOC’s 2030 Smart Growth strategy to creating a more profitable upstream, a more valuable downstream, and a more sustainable and economic gas supply, Al Kayoumi underscored the importance of RDPETRO. “RDPETRO is rooted in our collective, specific challenges, and focused on finding effective solutions from R&D and innovation in tech, in academia, in any industry—wherever they may come from providing they can show the value of their ideas.”