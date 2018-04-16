Aldar launches AED 10 billion masterplan

The masterplan consists of 14,408 units, including villas, townhouses, and maisonettes. Total residential gross floor area (GFA) is set to exceed 1.3 million square metres and will be complemented by office space, retail space, hospitality, education and community amenities.

Alghadeer is will benefit from the significant growth being experienced in the north of Abu Dhabi and the south of Dubai. This area of the UAE includes major job creating projects such as Dubai Expo 2020, KIZAD, Dubai World Central incorporating Dubai South, the Al Maktoum Airport, as well as Dubai Industrial and Wholesale Cities, which will further boost the demand for high quality living spaces on the border of the two Emirates, providing easy access to the UAE’s arterial highways.

The new Alghadeer masterplan also includes schools, a hotel, public garden areas, community swimming pools, multi-use sports areas, and community centres.

Aldar will launch the first neighbourhood of 611 homes for sale during Cityscape Abu Dhabi taking place in the UAE Capital from 17 to 19 April. Prices within this first release will start from AED290,000 for maisonettes, with townhouses starting at AED899,900.

Construction of this first neighbourhood is scheduled to commence in 2018 and be completed during 2021.