International taxation affecting Africa to be explored at symposium

In just three years, the IBFD Africa Tax Symposium has become Africa’s key tax event, with the IBFD Centre for Studies in African Taxation (CSAT), the Africa Tax Symposium offers a platform for ongoing discussion about international tax developments and issues as they relate to Africa.

The key topics at this year’s symposium will include the impact of the Multilateral Instrument on bilateral tax treaties; the challenges of the digital economy in an African taxation context; transfer pricing and indirect tax challenges in Africa; and global exchange of information and tax transparency in the post-BEPS era. The symposium will be conducted in English, and simultaneous translation into French will be provided.

“Of all of the events around the world focusing on recent developments in international taxation, there are very few that explore these developments within an African taxation context, and that is what makes this event very unique. The Africa Tax Symposium is one important way IBFD works to realize its goals of building tax expertise in the region by discussing well-researched opinions and exploring practical solutions that work within an African context. We are looking forward to welcoming tax professionals from throughout Africa and around the world,” said Belema Obuoforibo, Director of the IBFD Knowledge Centre.

This year’s symposium will be held from 9-11 May at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa, Kenya.