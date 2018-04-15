First biometric payment card to be piloted in Middle East

The chip- and contactless-enabled, biometric payment card pilot aims to test the use of fingerprint recognition as a more convenient and secure alternative to PIN or signature to authenticate the cardholder during a transaction.

“Just last month, we released findings from our survey of UAE consumer attitudes towards biometrics which revealed that 98 per cent of consumers surveyed in the UAE are keen to use biometrics such as fingerprint recognition for payments. The pace of digital transformation in the region is opening up new opportunities for innovation, and our partnership with areeba marks another milestone in our commitment to introducing secure and convenient technology that more and more consumers across the region want,” said Nathan Cushnie, Visa’s Head of Digital Solutions for MENA.