New payment platform enables UAE businesses to keep up with changing landscape

Built for seamless, speedy and scalable trading, the N-Genius platform is supported by Android, and it is designed to keep up with the fast-changing payments landscape, giving Network’s customers fast access to the latest capabilities with minimum intervention. The platform accepts all major credit cards in addition to contactless and mobile wallet solutions such Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, and will be equipped to handle new payment solutions such as AliPay, WeChatPay, and integrated solutions for enterprises in the near future.

“Payments enable commerce and as the market leader in payment solutions, we are delighted to offer UAE businesses a flexible, scalable solution in N-Genius. As payment technology evolves from hardware to software, we are at the forefront of that change giving our customers the opportunity to adopt the latest trends quickly in a rapidly changing environment,” said Paul Clarke, Group Head, Product and Innovation at Network International.

The compact design and ability to support all fixed and mobile connectivity modes including 3G and WiFi makes it ideal for retail, hospitality and other service industry merchants that aim to offer anywhere, anytime payment convenience to their customers. The platform incorporates the latest payment card industry software and end-to-end encryption offering business and customers the highest level of protection.

Today’s announcement is aligned with Network International’s mission to enable commerce in the region by introducing innovative payment technologies and solutions for easier, safer and secure payment transactions.