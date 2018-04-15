Aldar raises foreign ownership limit by nine per cent

This follows shareholder approval of the increase at Aldar’s 2018 Annual General Meeting, which was held on 21 March 2018.

“Active engagement with international investors has been an important focus for Aldar over the past few years and we have seen significant growth in our international shareholding over this time. The increase in our Foreign Ownership Limit to 49 per cent will support further growth in our international shareholding, as well as providing greater liquidity in the stock as we embark on our growth strategy within Abu Dhabi and beyond,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar.

Aldar actively participates in international investor roadshows to some of the world’s leading capital markets. Last month, Aldar joined a host of other Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange listed companies on a roadshow to New York where it presented Aldar’s equity proposition to a broad range of institutional investors.

The increase in the FOL is effective from Sunday 15 April 2018 and was implemented by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).