DAFZA to showcase growing opportunities within Halal sector

The Halal sector is rapidly growing both in Europe and internationally with more than 1.7 billion consumers, equivalent to a quarter of the world's population, and is expected to reach 2.2 billion by 2030. Halal products account for about 16 per cent of global food and beverage consumption, contributing around EUR40 billion to the European economy.

Through its participation, DAFZA will display the wide range of services that it offers to specialised companies in the food and beverage industry, particularly focusing on the Halal sector as part of its overarching theme of ‘Gateway to Growth’, along with its infrastructure and how it can facilitate businesses’ entry into the UAE and support them in launching their business to help reach regional markets.

DAFZA will host a seminar entitled ‘DAFZA, a Gateway to Growth and Prosperity’ in the Middle East

on the second day of the exhibition, which will include participation from elite decision makers and representatives of food and beverage companies at the event. The seminar will include a presentation on the economic growth in the UAE and the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and Europe. It will also focus on the growth opportunities generated by the geographical location of Dubai, its advanced infrastructure and intelligent transformation, and the advantages of investment in the free zone, as well as a specific focus on the F&B sector within DAFZA.

DAFZA is considered one of the most attractive free zones for new companies and foreign investors, especially those in the food and beverage sector, which account for seven per cent of the total number of companies operating within DAFZA. DAFZA is one of the 20 VAT exempted zones in the UAE and also hosts European and American companies, who account for 34 per cent of the total number of companies operating within the free zone.

“Participating in one of the largest international food and beverage exhibitions, especially for investors from Europe and the Mediterranean region, represents a strategic step for us. We aim to introduce attendees to Dubai's unique business opportunities and investor-friendly environment. We decided to sponsor the Alimentaria 2018 Halal section due to the experience and expertise we have in the industry, and the Islamic Economy sector in general. Our sponsorship and participation is in line with our strategy to attract more foreign direct investment to the Islamic economy and Halal sectors through strategic initiatives such as the Halal Industry Guide,” said Amna Lootah, Assistant Director General – Finance, Commercial & Customer relations Division Foster of DAFZA Innovation & Future Unit.

The exhibition is expected to attract more than 140,000 visitors from 157 countries, with 65 countries represented by more than 4,000 exhibitors. For more information, please visit the DAFZA platform No.H850 within the international pavilions section.