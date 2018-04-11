Kuwait buys stake in refinery to boost oil sales to India

The agreement is likely to be signed within the next fortnight, though the location has not yet been confirmed.

Kuwait’s oil production is currently at 2.7 million, in compliance with OPEC cuts, though their capacity is an estimated 3.3 million bpd. The country operates two refineries with a total capacity of about 780,000 bpd, with a clean fuels project to upgrade a refinery which is expected to be completed by October while its Al-Zour refinery, with a capacity of 615,000 bpd, is on track for start-up in the second half of 2019, Bourisli said, in a Reuters report.