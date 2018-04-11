UAE Government takes steps to bridge gender pay gap

The Law on Equal Wages and Salaries for Men and Women will ensure that women have equal opportunities to further empower women to lead future national strategies and ambitious projects, according to state news agency WAM.

"The Council of Ministers drafted the first legislation of its kind for equality in salaries and wages between the sexes. With the force of law, we do not want any exception in providing equal opportunities for both sexes. Our Constitution is of equal rights and duties of the sexes and we seek to elaborate, enforce and guarantee this constitutional right through the new law,” said HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai via Twitter on 10 April.

This proposal is the latest in the Government’s efforts to narrow the gender gap. In 2015, the UAE Council for Gender Balance was established to position UAE among the leading countries in the world in terms of gender balance.