AxiTrader launches new Dubai operation

Regulated by the DFSA (Dubai Financial Services Authority) and fully staffed by a dedicated local team, the company is well positioned to continue its strong recent growth in the Middle East region.

“This isn’t just some satellite office to make the company look good on paper. The idea behind investing in the new space was to ensure we have a very real and ongoing presence in the region—one that’s regulated and fully staffed. One of the really compelling things about trading these days is that you can do it online from anywhere, but there’s still something special about having a place where you can showcase the best of what you do and customers can actually come and get a feel for what you’re about,” said Rajesh Yohannan, Chief Executive Officer.

Yohannan added the firm will host a series of free trading workshops, followed by in-house seminars and trading education events aimed at helping clients become better and more successful traders.

Opening with a full team, an international mix of technical experts and experienced professionals–AxiTrader Dubai will cater to clients in both Arabic and English.

As well as the more traditional FX and CFD offerings upon which the company has built its reputation globally, traders will also be able to access a selection of new cryptocurrencies and Cash CFDs at industry-leading rates, plus take advantage of a technology partnership with the world-leading PsyQuation trading platform.

“We’re very confident that we’ve got the right mix of products, competitive prices, new technology and award-winning service to be the first choice for any trader,” said Yohannan.