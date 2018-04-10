Abraaj meets with investors over health fund concerns

Last week the Dubai-based firm me with some of the investors who had raised concerns that the money wasn’t being used for its stated purpose, according to people with knowledge of the matter, though the outcome remains unclear.

Houlihan Lokey is helping Abraaj “with issues pertaining to the Abraaj Growth Markets Health Fund,” the bank’s Managing Director Jeff Hammer said in response to queries. “We believe Houlihan Lokey’s expertise in helping investment managers and investors bridge differences and align interests will facilitate a mutually beneficial solution for all stakeholders,” according to Arabian Business.

Abraaj has been instructed to return capital in a new global fund and halt fresh investments temporarily, despite an internal review concluding that money in its health fund had been properly accounted for. The firm is in the process of restructuring, which includes founder Arif Naqvi ceding control of the fund management business and new internal controls will be implemented.

The firm also recently cut about 15 per cent of its total workforce and seeks to sell a stake in the funds division to raise cash amid heightened regulatory scrutiny and the departure of key executives.