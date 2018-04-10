Saudi Aramco to sign $10 billion of deals in France

A Saudi-France economic forum is due to take place, with an official signing ceremony in the afternoon. The agreement is expected to expand their joint venture refinery in Saudi Arabia, according to Reuters.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not due to sign mega-contracts in France as he did in recent trips to the United States and Britain. A French presidency statement said the two leaders would work on a strategic document that would lead to contracts by the year’s end, when Macron travels to Saudi Arabia.