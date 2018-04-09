Tunisia to launch international renewable energy tenders for $1 billion

In a report by PV Magazine, Youssef Chahed said that the government plans to deploy 1GW of new renewable energy capacity in the country. The first tenders for solar and wind, the publication of which has been set for April 27, will lead to the allocation of 300MW of solar in the states of Gafsa (100MW), Tataouine (100MW), Sidibuzid (50MW) and Tozeur (50MW). There will also be 300MW of wind in the states of Nabeul (200MW) and Kabli (100MW).

According to ME Construction News, Chahed added that these projects are expected to boost private sector investments by close to $822 million. Another tender for an additional 200MW of large-scale renewable energy projects, for an estimated total investment of $205 million, is being planned for the Tataouine Governorate, and that there are several 10MW solar projects to be set up in Sidi Bouzid, Kairouan, Kasserine and Tatouine areas, along with smaller solar parks of 1MW, the report added.

The administrative procedures for renewable energy projects up to 1MW will be simplified via a few, undivulged, changes to the country’s renewable energy law by the end of this year, Chahed stated, adding that Tunisia aims to install 4.7 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, as part of its renewable energy strategy.