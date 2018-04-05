Startupbootcamp Africa to host FastTrack in Dubai

This is part of a global tour to source, grow and scale the next generation of Africa-focused innovators.

The first-ever Startupbootcamp Africa Accelerator boasted 32 corporate agreements including pilots and proof-of-concepts, signed during the accelerator.

FastTrack events are a rare opportunity for start-ups across the globe to present their businesses to an elite group of mentors comprising industry experts, corporate executives and investors. Through more than two hours of personal, dedicated one-on-one feedback from mentors and subject-matter experts, start-ups will be able to engage with the Startupbootcamp global community and will also be able to meet with industry executives and exposed to worldwide opportunities, according to Philip Kiracofe and Zachariah George, the co-founders of Startupbootcamp Africa.

The Dubai FastTrack will be held on 24 April 2018 and applications from disruptive start-ups in industries including blockchain, connected devices, payment solutions, capital markets and asset management, integrated supply chain, e-commerce, alternative financing, identity management, digital connectivity, data and behavioural analytics and enabling technologies are welcome.

Attending a FastTrack can offer start-ups valuable feedback from mentors and subject experts, start-ups will be able to engage with the Startupbootcamp global community and will also be able to meet with industry executives and get exposed to worldwide opportunities. Attending a FastTrack will also give a start up the significant advantage of being added to the SBC Cape Town watch list, which gives you a 20 per cent higher chance of being selected for the final programme.

Any start up operating in the fintech, cybersecurity, insurtech, e-commerce, retailtech and related industries is encouraged to join in the FastTracks.

SBC Africa are specifically looking for start-ups in the following areas: blockchain and distributed ledger payment solutions, big data and analytics, data and behavioural analytics, insurance and cyber insurance, financial inclusion, commerce and e-commerce, identity and authentication, payments, personal financial management, IoT, P2P lending, cross-border transactions, and cross-border transactions.

The final deadline for innovators and entrepreneurs to apply online for the final accelerator is 24 May 2018.