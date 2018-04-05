SC Malaysia appoints new Deputy Chief Executive

Abidin replaces Dato’ Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin who completed his contract at the SC on 31 March 2018, following his appointment as a Judicial Commissioner.

Abidin joined the SC in January 2011 as Executive Director, Islamic Capital Market and was appointed Managing Director, Development and Islamic Markets in November 2016. He is also Chairman of Capital Markets Malaysia, an entity established by the SC to promote the Malaysian capital market.

Abidin, 50, holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics (dual concentration in Accounting & Finance) from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder. He has over 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry and began his career with Citibank before joining MIDF Amanah Asset Management. Just before joining the SC, Datuk Zainal Izlan was the Chief Executive Officer of i-VCAP Management, an Islamic fund management firm based in Malaysia.