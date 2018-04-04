BNP Paribas announces new senior appointment in wealth management

In his new role, Batin will be based in BNP Paribas’ Dubai office, reporting hierarchically to Hubert Musseau, CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management Switzerland and Emerging Markets and functionally to Jacques Michel, Head of Middle East & Africa Region.

“MEA is a strategic growth market for BNP Paribas Wealth Management. Masroor will head the development of this clientele supported by a local and international team, which are hosted in the Region as well as Switzerland, Luxembourg and Singapore. The recruitment of a new and strengthened sales force will also be a key success factor to develop the business in a region with great potential,” said Musseau.

As part of his appointment, Batin will also join BNP Paribas’ MEA Executive Committee, Wealth Management Switzerland Executive Committee and the International Markets Executive Committee.

Batin joined BNP Paribas Wealth Management in 2014, as Managing Director, Head of NRI (Non Resident Indian) & International, leading Wealth Management teams in Hong Kong and Singapore, and has experience in Wealth Management across three main locations: US, India, and Singapore.

Before joining BNP Paribas Wealth Management, he was the Singapore and Malaysia Market Head for Merrill Lynch. Prior to Singapore, he spent 10 years in New York as NRI Market Director for both Citibank and Merrill Lynch before moving to India where he led the India onshore platform for almost three years. He holds a MBA from Calcutta University.