ADIB wins Best Premium Islamic Card at Banker ME Product Awards

The annual Banker Middle East UAE Product Awards recognise regional banking and financial products and services that are either truly innovative or which demonstrate exceptional financial performance. ADIB’s Etihad Guest Gold Covered Card, one of the highest rewarding travel cards in the region, offers up to one Etihad Guest Mile for every AED 4 spent locally and 1.5 for every AED 4 spent internationally.

New joiners of the card will receive a welcome bonus of 35,000 Etihad Guest Miles, the highest of any travel card in the Middle East in this category. Other benefits include fast track to Etihad Guest Silver Tier, 2 complimentary airport lounge visits per year at over 500 airports through LoungeKey and free roadside assistance 24/7 across the UAE.

“At ADIB, we offer tailored products and services to meet our customers’ individual needs and aspirations This prestigious award from a highly respected regional publication provides further recognition as to the quality of our products. Our Etihad Guest Cards give ADIB’s customers the ability to earn more miles than any other comparative travel card. The miles accumulated can then be used to travel with one of the world’s leading airlines, Etihad Airways and its partner airlines, while also providing access to many unique features,” said Philip King, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB.

Yasser Al Yousuf, Managing Director, Etihad Guest, said that the partnership with ADIB was designed to benefit frequent and non-frequent travellers. “At Etihad Guest, we create products and partnerships to ensure all of our valuable members are catered to. Members who fly less often are still able to earn as many miles through their everyday spending using an ADIB Etihad Guest Payment Card. To be recognised for this, through our partnership with ADIB, is a tremendous accomplishment."

ADIB’s Customers can redeem Etihad Guest Miles for travel to over 100 destinations globally and redeem for thousands of products on the Etihad Guest Reward Shop including paying for their ADIB Etihad Guest Visa Card Annual Membership Fee.