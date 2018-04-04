SWIFT appoints new Head of MENA and Turkey Region

Onur will lead the nine-strong team out of the SWIFT office in Dubai and lead the development and execution of SWIFT’s business strategy in the region. Onur has been with SWIFT for seven years during which he held the positions of Head of Business Development for the Middle East, Turkey & Africa, and Country Manager of several of the largest markets in the region. In his new role he will be responsible for driving SWIFT’s local initiatives and working with the community to provide solutions to regional industry challenges such as financial crime compliance and cyber security.

“I look forward to working closely with Onur in supporting the financial services community in the region. Onur has a proven track record at SWIFT and has been instrumental in building SWIFT’s presence in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. His expertise in financial messaging, payment automation and market and standards development add real value to our operations in the region,” said Sido Bestani, Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa.