Oman can defend currency peg says Central Bank Governor

At the end of January, Oman’s gross foreign currency reserves stood at $19.6 billion, enough to cover nearly nine months’ worth of imports, Al Amri said in an interview Tuesday at his office in the capital, Muscat, according to Bloomberg.

Oil remains the country’s biggest export, and most of the country’s revenue is in US dollars and Al Amri said the Sultanate remains firmly behind the peg.

Following 2014’s drop in oil prices, the finances of the six GCC-member states took a hit, with income from exports diminishing causing the budget gap to widen and the country to borrow heavily to cover import costs and to buffer the outflows from foreign workers’ remittances.

As a result, government debt-to-GDP went from five per cent in 2014 to 41 per cent at the end of 2017, according to Al Amri.

In an added effort to address the revenue shortfall, corporate tax was raised from 12 to 15 per cent and fuel and electricity subsidies were lowered. In January, the Sultanate raised $6.5 billion in Eurobonds, and the country is expected to impose five per cent VAT next year, under the GCC framework agreement.

According to Bloomberg, Al Amri said Oman can secure enough funding to cover its external financing needs this year. Bloomberg Economics estimates these at $11.5 billion, made up of a $10 billion current-account deficit and $1.5 billion of debt maturing this year. In 2019, it may continue to draw down on the country’s sovereign wealth fund as a last resort.