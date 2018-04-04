Oman boasts one job every 12 minutes

The Ministry added that more than 21,035 Omanis have been employed in various private sector institutions across the Sultanate between December 2017 and 2 April 2018, with an official telling the Times of Oman that the ministry expects to hire 25,000 Omanis by the end of May. He added that the Ministry continues to hire job-seekers in private sector institutions to meet the needs of the sector.

“This is considered a great achievement, and this came with the cooperation of the private sector to implement the royal decree,” said Aziz Al Hasni, Shura Council member, according to reports.

The drive is part of the government’s historic plan announced in October to provide jobs to Omani nationals. The Council of Ministers announced that 25,000 jobs would be provided to Omanis and in January this year a ban was imposed on hiring expat workers to fill 87 job categories following the issuance of ministerial decree 2018/38, which was issued by the Minister of Manpower Abdullah bin Nasser Al Bakri.

Sectors affected by the ban include IT, media, air traffic, engineering, accounting and finance, technicians, insurance, marketing and sales, administration and HR. According to the latest data by the MoM, of those employed, 14,150 were men and 6,885 were women, with sectors such as construction, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and transport witnessing the highest recruitment levels, according to The Times of Oman.

The construction sector hired 32.9 per cent of the total number of workers employed, followed by wholesale and retail trade with 14.4 per cent, while manufacturing hired 13.6 per cent, and transportation employed 6.9 per cent.

The MoM has reaffirmed that for the next three months, it will focus on providing job opportunities to job seekers holding college diplomas and university graduates.