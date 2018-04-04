ADFG injects capital into 500 Startups

Jassim Alseddiqi, CEO of ADFG, said the investment into 500’s global footprint and reach is incomparable. “More than just a VC firm, 500 gains access to deals in global markets that many traditional VCs do not. This investment will complement ADFG’s existing technology initiatives. We are thrilled to be investing in 500 and look forward to supporting their continued growth and expansion.”

Since taking over as CEO of 500, Founding Partner Christine Tsai has refocused the team and reaffirmed the firm’s vision and strategy. With ADFG's investment and strategic relationship as a key part of that strategy, Tsai looks forward to aggressively pursuing 500’s mission of discovering and backing the world’s most talented entrepreneurs, helping them create successful companies at scale, and building thriving global ecosystems.

“After accomplishing all that we have in just eight short years via organic growth, we are excited to take 500 to the next level. Over the last few years, we have gotten to know ADFG through their involvement as a limited partner in 500’s previous funds and found that we have a strong alignment on vision and complementary strengths. I am proud to be working even more closely with ADFG to help accelerate 500’s future growth, invest in more promising companies, and further achieve our mission as one of the most active VC firms in the world,” said Tsai.

Since it was founded in 2011 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ADFG has more than $6 billion in assets under management. It operates across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, and has four distinct business lines—Public Markets, Private Equity, Debt, and Real Estate. ADFG has also built Algorythma, its own technology platform focused on in-house development of technologies and Krypto Labs, an incubator and co-working space with a unique ecosystem for funding ground-breaking early stage start-ups. With this investment in 500, Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer of Algorythma, will join 500’s Board of Officers.

500 Startups manages over $400 million in committed capital and has invested in more than 2,000 companies including Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), SendGrid (NASDAQ: SEND), Credit Karma, Canva, Grab, Carousell, Udemy, Intercom, and Talkdesk. In addition to investments, 500 helps develop global ecosystems via startup and investor education programmes, events and conferences, and strategic partnerships with government entities and corporations.