Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to establish presence in Abu Dhabi Global Market

ADIA is a public institution established by the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 1976 as an independent investment institution. Since then, ADIA has been prudently investing funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi, with a focus on long-term value creation. ADIA manages a global investment portfolio that is diversified across more than two-dozen asset classes and sub-categories.

“The ADGM has established itself as a leading international financial centre and an important catalyst for the continued growth of the investment community in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region. ADIA is pleased to join an increasing number of significant global institutions that have established a presence at the ADGM and looks forward to contributing to the centre’s continued development,” said ADIA’s Managing Director Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Commenting on the development, H.E. Ahmed Al Sayegh, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market, said that ADIA has been a highly-regarded and globally-recognised investment institution for decades and plays a vital role in the Abu Dhabi economy. “We are delighted to welcome them to ADGM and look forward to welcoming other new partners from local, regional and global jurisdictions as we continue to build our platform.”