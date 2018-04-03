Price pressures ease in Egyptian non-oil private sector

The survey, sponsored by Emirates NBD and produced by IHS Markit, contains original data collected from a monthly survey of business conditions in the Egyptian private sector.

“While we still anticipate an improvement in the Egyptian economy this year as the negative effects of its IMF-sponsored reforms pass through, the latest PMI data implies that this is taking longer than the authorities might have hoped. Nevertheless, the index has consistently threatened to turn expansionary over recent readings, which is a vast improvement on the months just prior to the economic reforms,” said Daniel Richards, MENA Economist at Emirates NBD.

The headline seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a composite indicator designed to give an accurate overview of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy, fell to 49.2 in March, from 49.7 in February. That said, the figure remained above its historical average, despite signalling a deterioration in business conditions. The fall represented downward movements in sub-components such as new orders and employment as well as improving delivery times.

Non-oil private sector companies continued to report falling output during the latest survey period. Some firms linked the deterioration to softening domestic demand. That said, the rate of contraction in business activity eased since February and was marginal overall.

The level of incoming new business in the Egyptian non-oil private sector was unchanged since the previous month. The finding followed marginal growth registered in February.

The latest data signalled an improvement in new export orders for the third month in a row. The rate of growth was modest overall, with the upturn reflecting increased demand from neighbouring Middle East economies.

In terms of inflation, both input and output price pressures softened during March. Average cost burdens increased at the slowest pace since September 2015, with the rate of inflation registering well below the series’ historical average. Some firms reported higher prices paid for imported raw materials. Meanwhile, despite easing since the preceding survey, selling prices continued to rise solidly.

Continuing the sequence seen since June 2015, job shedding was registered in March. Furthermore, the rate of contraction accelerated since February and was moderate overall. Some firms noted that retiring members of staff were not replaced.

Supplier delivery times improved in March, thereby ending a five-month sequence of vendor performance deterioration. The shortening of lead times partly reflected an easing of supply chain pressures in the Egyptian non-oil private sector.

Sentiment towards growth prospects slipped to an eight-month low during March. Although business confidence was positive overall, the degree of optimism was subdued in the context of historical data.