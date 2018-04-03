Ras Al Khaimah launches petroleum licensing round

The Ras Al Khaimah Government has launched its first petroleum licensing round to develop the emirate’s natural resources and open up the sector to international oil companies.
The licensing round offers seven areas, including four shallow water offshore blocks and three onshore blocks, the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) government said in a statement, adding that the blocks on offer include highly prospective exploration opportunities, an undeveloped oil discovery, and a mature gas condensate redevelopment opportunity, according to a Reuters report.
The round will offer access to existing petroleum infrastructure, including pipelines and oil and gas processing facilities, and bids are likely to be received in November this year.