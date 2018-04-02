Bahrain strikes its biggest oil field in 80 years

The oil and deep gas resource is thought to dwarf the Gulf kingdom’s current reserves, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

Initial analysis demonstrates the find is at substantial levels, capable of supporting the long-term extraction of tight oil [light crude] and deep gas, said Bahrain’s minister of oil, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Khalifa, according to media reports.

The reserves were discovered during the last three months of 2017 following Bahrain’s search for new fossil fuel deposits, with details of their viability to be released in due course.

Bahrain is currently ranked 57 on the list of biggest producers by the US Energy Information Administration, pumping an estimated 45,000 barrels of oil a day, according to Bloomberg data.